NVIDIA DLSS and GeForce Game Ready Driver aim to take new shooters to the next level, along with update on NVIDIA app beta with GeForce Reward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 6, 2024: This week in the world of games integrating NVIDIA's RTX technology, two titles focus on boosting their performance thanks to the power of DLSS and Reflex. Also, gamers can claim a free month of PC Game Pass using the NVIDIA app beta.



On August 15, players can get ready to enter corrupted backwaters lost to history with a boost from NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution. Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown 1896 lets gamers fight alone, or with friends, against timeless evil and other Hunters. A massive game and engine update is upgrading and enhancing virtually every game aspect. GeForce RTX gamers will gain the ability to activate NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, accelerating performance in each match



Level Zero: Extraction will let players grab their loot and get out before other players or unpredictable PVE hazards can take them down. This extraction, horror shooter from Doghowl Games and tinyBuild releases on August 13. At launch, GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate frame rates in Level Zero: Extraction with DLSS 3 and make gameplay more responsive with NVIDIA Reflex.



Additionally, a new NVIDIA app beta update is available now adding Display settings, RTX Video Super Resolution, RTX Video HDR Sliders, and other user-requested features. NVIDIA app keeps the gamers’ PC updated with the latest GeForce Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio drivers, enabling quick discovery and installation of NVIDIA applications like GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Broadcast and NVIDIA Omniverse.



Furthermore, players can claim 1 month of access to PC Game Pass, for free. This means that they can play high-quality, day-one games. Many titles are enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray-traced effects to enhance the players’ experience.



One-click optimal settings in GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA app enable gamers to instantly configure game options for their system’s hardware, giving them smooth, optimized gameplay. Over 1200 titles are supported, and since NVIDIA’s last driver release, they have added support for 5 more games:







