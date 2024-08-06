Radical settlers invade Al-Aqsa under Israeli law enforcement escort

(MENAFN) In a controversial development, Jewish extremist settlers, accompanied by Israeli police, conducted a series of incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem early Sunday. According to an official statement from the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, the settlers entered the compound through the al-Magharebah Gate in groups, while Israeli tightly controlled access for Muslim worshipers.



The statement condemned the incursions as provocative, noting that the settlers proceeded to perform rituals deemed sacred in Talmudic tradition within the compound's premises. This action has exacerbated tensions in the region, with religious and political implications extending beyond the immediate incident.



The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known as Al-Haram al-Sharif to Muslims and revered as a holy site, has been a focal point of longstanding tensions between Palestinian Muslims and Israeli authorities. Incursions by Jewish settlers, often under the protection of Israeli security forces, have historically sparked protests and condemnations from Palestinian officials and the international community.



Critics argue that such actions undermine efforts towards peaceful coexistence and perpetuate divisions in the already volatile region. The presence of Israeli police escorting the settlers during the raid underscores the contentious nature of the issue, highlighting the complex dynamics surrounding religious freedom, security concerns, and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



International organizations and human rights groups have regularly called for respect of the status quo at religious sites in Jerusalem and emphasized the need to uphold international law, which guarantees the rights of all religious groups to access and worship at their respective holy sites without interference or provocation.



As tensions persist, the incident at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance required to maintain peace and stability in Jerusalem, a city of profound religious significance for Muslims, Jews, and Christians alike. Efforts to mitigate tensions and foster dialogue remain crucial in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the complex issues surrounding the holy sites in the region.

