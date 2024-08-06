8 Palestinians get arrested by occupation authorities in West Bank

(MENAFN) Israeli forces have intensified their crackdown in the West Bank, with reports emerging of the recent detention of at least eight Palestinians across several governorates. According to a joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority, the detentions occurred in Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Jerusalem over the past 24 hours.



The statement underscored that these contribute to a disturbing trend, with the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since October 7, 2023, now reaching approximately 9,930 individuals. These detentions encompass a variety of circumstances, including arrests from homes, at military checkpoints, and cases where individuals were coerced into surrendering themselves under duress.



Significantly, the figures provided relate exclusively to the West Bank, excluding Gaza, where similar detentions are also prevalent and estimated to number in the thousands. The statement further lamented the harsh conditions under which Palestinian detainees are held, highlighting allegations of abuse, physical assault, and threats directed not only at the detainees but also at their families. Additionally, there are reports of Israeli forces engaging in destructive actions such as sabotaging and demolishing homes belonging to Palestinian citizens.



The intensification of detentions and the accompanying allegations of mistreatment have sparked international concern, with human rights organizations and global bodies urging Israeli authorities to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure the rights and safety of Palestinian detainees. The escalation in arrests comes amid heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the ongoing challenges and complexities faced by Palestinians living under occupation.



As calls for justice and accountability grow louder, the situation remains fluid, with implications extending beyond individual arrests to broader implications for peace and stability in the Palestinian territories. The international community continues to monitor developments closely, emphasizing the importance of respecting human rights and striving for a just and peaceful resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

