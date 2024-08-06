More Than 20,000 Consumers In Three Oblasts Cut Off Power Supply Due To Shelling - Moe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20,000 subscribers in Donetsk, Kherson and Sumy regions have lost power as a result of hostile shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of .

"In Donetsk region, 9,900 subscribers in 22 settlements were cut off from electricity as a result of enemy shelling yesterday. Power engineers supplied power to more than 14,400 subscribers in 30 settlements. As of the morning of 6 August, 139 settlements remain without power, which is 84,500 subscribers in total," the statement said.

Over the past day, power companies in Kherson have supplied power to 578 subscribers, but another 9,643 subscribers lost power due to night shelling. In total, more than 12,000 customers in the regional centre remain without electricit .

More than 26,000 customers in 48 settlements of Kherson Oblast are without power.

In Sumy region, 3 settlements (874 customers) are without power as a result of hostilities. In total, 4,700 customers in 76 settlements are without power.

In addition, 3,700 consumers in 51 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are without power supply due to hostilities, 44,200 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast, and 1,200 consumers in 21 settlements in Chernihiv Oblast.

As reported, as of 6 August, power engineers restored power to 14,728 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities. In total, 482 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical disruptions.