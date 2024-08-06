Guerrillas Spot Two Hidden Large Russian Landing Ships In Sevastopol Bays

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupiers are trying to hide warships in the bays of Sevastopol.

This was reported in Telegra by the ATESH guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers are hiding ships in the bays, hoping to save them. In the Kilen Bay, we recorded two LLSs [large landing ship] of Project 775, one of which is Konstantin Olshansky. This particular LLS was stolen from Ukraine back in 2014," the statement said.

The guerrillas added that half of the Russian Project 775 ships have already been destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform , on 3 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine Rostov-on-Don in the port of Sevastopol.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, noted that there are still Russian supply vessels in Crimea, as well as 5 large landing ships that the occupiers "still cannot repair". One of them is the Konstantin Olshansky, on which the Russian invaders are carrying out restoration work.

In March, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the ship Konstantin Olshansky , which was captured by Russian invaders in 2014, with a Neptune missile.

Photo: ATESH