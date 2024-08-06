Socializing With Or Without Drinking: Booze-Free Options Are Transforming Gen Z And Millennials Austin Social-Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Embracing and Inclusivity: Austin's Social Scene Transforms with Premium Non-Alcoholic Options

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin's vibrant social scene is embracing a healthier, more inclusive trend with the rise of booze-free, non-alcoholic beverage options. As more bars and social venues offer premium non-alcoholic choices, the drinking scene is evolving into a social scene where it's cool to be healthy and inclusive. This shift means that socializing without alcohol is not only accepted but celebrated, allowing everyone to enjoy events without feeling excluded.Dr. Benjamin Ritter, Austin-based international leadership coach and author, is championing this inclusive approach with his upcoming event in Austin on September 17th to celebrate the launch of his new book, "Becoming Fearless: 65 Strategies to Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery." Known for his commitment to promoting well-being and mindful consumption, Ritter's event will feature offerings from leading non-alcoholic beverage companies such as Little Saints, Three Spirits, Spiritless, Curious Elixirs, and Best Day Brewing, alongside traditional alcoholic options. These better-for-you CPG (consumer packaged goods) products provide healthier choices for those seeking a mindful approach to socializing.Dr. Ritter reflected, "In the past, hosting events often meant relying solely on alcoholic beverages to ensure everyone had a good time. The lack of quality non-alcoholic options left few alternatives. However, with the recent surge in premium booze-free choices, it's now possible to create a more inclusive environment where booze-free and boozy can co-mingle." At Dr. Ritter's event, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options will be available, eliminating the need for anyone to ask, "Why aren't you drinking?""Becoming Fearless" is about challenging oneself, stepping out of comfort zones, and achieving mastery over self-doubt. It's about feeling that you belong because you do. These innovative drink options provide a fun, inclusive, and healthy alternative that supports the principles of mindful living and fearless growth.Event Details:Date: September 17, 2024Location: Sapien Center, Austin, TXTime: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocal to Austin? RSVP here!Dr. Ritter's book, "Becoming Fearless: Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery," will also launch on September 17th. For more information about Dr. Benjamin Ritter's work, please visit liveforyourselfconsulting/becomingfearless .About Dr. Benjamin Ritter: Dr. Benjamin Ritter is the author of "Becoming Fearless," leadership and career coach, founder of Live for Yourself (LFY) Consulting, keynote speaker, Top LinkedIn Voice, and a trusted advisor to individuals striving for personal and professional excellence. His book, "Becoming Fearless," is a transformative guide for anyone looking to overcome self-doubt and achieve mastery in their lives.

