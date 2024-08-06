Britain Scarps Strikes Acts '23, Puts Public Services Back On Track

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- British announced Tuesday it will repeal the Strikes Act 2023 to get public services back on track and strengthen the rights of working people.

Deputy Prime Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds wrote to government departments with sectors most impacted by strikes; Education, Health, Transport, the Home Office, Energy, as well as Welsh and Scottish governments, to give a clear message that this government does not support Minimum Service Levels and intends to repeal the legislation.

This was in a statement issued by the business and trade department in which it also communicated that clamping down on fundamental freedom of working people went nowhere, therefore, they are setting out to create a new partnership between business, trade unions and working people.

"Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy."

On his part, Secretary Reynolds stated, "We need to get Britain's economy moving again, deliver growth and the public services which taxpayers deserve,"

"Industrial action in the NHS alone cost the taxpayer GBP 1.7 billion last year with many other sectors also seeing costs and impacts to public services," he explained.

"By removing minimum service levels, we will reset industrial relations, so they are based on good faith negotiation and bargaining, ending the chaos and restoring trust in public services. This is about restoring politics as public service ensuring government acts to fix problems not cause them." (end)

