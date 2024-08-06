N-Korean Officials look abroad for medicine for Kim Jong Un's health issues

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly facing challenges linked to obesity, including high blood pressure and diabetes, prompting his officials to seek new medications abroad, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).



The 40-year-old Kim, known for his penchant for heavy drinking and smoking, hails from a family with a history of heart problems. His father and grandfather, previous rulers of North Korea, both succumbed to heart-related ailments. Kim himself, standing at approximately 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall, was previously noted for weighing as much as 140 kilograms (308 pounds). Observers had earlier speculated that he had shed a significant amount of weight in 2021, possibly due to dietary changes. However, recent state media footage suggests that he has since regained this weight.



In a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on Monday, the NIS disclosed that Kim's weight has returned to around 140 kilograms (308 pounds), placing him in a high-risk category for cardiovascular diseases, as reported by Lee Seong Kweun, one of the attending lawmakers.



The revelations about Kim's health underscore ongoing concerns over the impact of his lifestyle choices and genetic predisposition on his well-being. The quest for foreign medications by North Korean officials highlights the regime's efforts to manage the health challenges of its paramount leader, amidst broader international scrutiny of his health and political stability in the secretive state.

