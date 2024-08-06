Nigerian president asks for end to violent demonstrations

(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged an end to widespread protests across the country, citing recent fatal clashes. In a televised address on Sunday, Tinubu emphasized the government's preference for dialogue over mass demonstrations, acknowledging the grievances behind the protests, particularly concerning economic hardships. The protests, which began last Thursday, are a response to soaring living costs and perceived governmental mismanagement. Demands from demonstrators include lowering fuel prices and electricity tariffs.



Amnesty International reports at least 13 deaths linked to clashes with police during the rallies. The Nigeria Police Force, however, disputes these claims, asserting that seven deaths occurred due to incidents not involving excessive use of force. Official sources attribute casualties to various causes, including an explosion reportedly by Boko Haram during a protest in Borno State, as well as accidents and altercations elsewhere in the country.



In response to escalating unrest, curfews have been implemented in several northern states, including Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Yobe, following allegations of widespread looting of public and government property by what local authorities term as "hoodlums." Over 680 individuals have been arrested thus far, according to official statistics released on Saturday.



President Tinubu's address underscored the government's commitment to addressing citizen concerns through dialogue, pledging to listen to and act upon the issues raised by the protests. The situation remains tense as authorities work to maintain order amidst ongoing demonstrations and their aftermath.



