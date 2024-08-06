CYPHER Learning Recognized In 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Corporate Learning Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER ,

provider of the leading AI-powered learning for business and academic settings,

announced it was acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies . The report aims to help L&D and educators improve overall skills development and make smarter decisions about their learning technologies. There's a need for improved skills development as the Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies cited that "only 11% of L&D staff believe employees have the skills they need for future roles", and "57% of HR leaders say skills shortages are now undermining their ability to sustain corporate performance".

"We believe Gartner continues to be at the forefront of learning technologies evaluation, and we're thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies, as well as the Gartner Market for Higher Education for Learning Management and the Gartner Market Guide for K-12 Education Learning Management," said Graham Glass, CEO and founder of CYPHER Learning. "We agree that organizations must make better decisions about their learning technologies and are working to provide better AI-powered solutions that will streamline their course building, delivery and skills management."

The Gartner Market

Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies provides insights on how corporate organizations can use AI and generative AI to automate tasks, making learning processes more efficient and allowing L&D leaders to focus on more valuable activities. Gartner also explored how AI and generative AI are being used to create personalized learning experiences, improve content creation, and support adaptive learning, coaching and career development. In addition, AI-enabled skills management is a growing area of interest for HR leaders. The analysts cited, "The ability of learning management systems (LMS) and learning experience platforms (LXPs) to support AI-enabled skills management, tracking and data collection is growing exponentially."

CYPHER Learning is the first LMS to include AI-enabled skills management on their platform, which compliments talent management technologies. Unlike other LMS providers, the company tracks skills at a very detailed level, enabling customers to identify and fill gaps effectively. Their Al-powered

CYPHER AI 360 solution

not only tracks exposure to specific materials, but also measures its understanding through a series of tailored assessments that gauge mastery of those skills.

To learn more about how to evaluate learning technologies, download the Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies .

