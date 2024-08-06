Polo Team USATM And 'We Will Survive Cancer' Charity To Host International Invitational Sunset Polo Fall Ball

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Palm Beach County, Fla. August 5th, 2024 - Polo Team USATM, led by captain Tareq Salahi and sponsored by Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises & Scenic Luxury Cruises & Stella Artois, will host the International Invitational Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball Sept. 7 at the Twilight Polo® Club in Middleburg, Virginia alongside We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) charity.



The evening's game will celebrate 10 years of WWSC's work with the International Polo Tour® Sunset PoloTM events and feature a special appearance by All Pro Super Star Josh Norman (Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Redskins).



This past June, Polo Team USA won the International Polo Tour World Cup Invitational in South America, defeating Team Ecuador by a single goal. The team is composed of Marcos Mateo Bignoli, Nizar Zakka, Audrey Wilde, and team captain Tareq Salahi. Their incredible victory is akin to an Olympic or Superbowl win in the Polo world, and it is that same dedication that attendees will witness during the Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball on September 7th.



"Our team is made up of dedicated and diverse competitors in the Polo World, and I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished," said Captain Tareq Salahi. "This September, we will celebrate two exciting action packed polo matches under the stars, and we're going to raise money for a wonderful charity in the process! We can't put into words how excited we are for the evening ahead!"



The Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball will be held on September 7th from 6pm to 10pm EST at the Twilight Polo® Stadium, located at 37636 Charisma Lane in Middleburg, VA 20117. Proceeds from ticket and drink sales will go towards the We Will Survive Cancer charity.



About Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises & Polo programs:



Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises is a Florida company owned by Tareq Salahi. It is based in Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. The company is well known for its award-winning cruises and polo sport programs. It offers unbeatable individual suite rates on all luxury cruises, expeditions, discovery ships, and private luxury yachts including groups, conferences & charters.



About We Will Survive Cancer:



We Will Survive Cancer is a charity dedicated to helping families financially impacted by a cancer diagnosis. WWSC is a 501(c)3 Charitable organization that raises money through donations of cash, services, equipment, and speciality items, all of which go to helping families with child care, family counseling, managing household finances, arranging family transportation to visit the patient, and to providing general assistance to the families of the cancer patients. The organization's goal is lift some of the burdens from impacted families, allowing them to receive the proper support they need to survive.

