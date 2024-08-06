Dotmatics Announces Investment In Bioglyph For Designing, Registering, And Modeling Multispecific Antibodies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced a significant minority in BioGlyph, a startup biotech software company that is developing to visually illustrate, register, and model biologic molecules including, specifically, multispecific antibodies (MsAbs).

Dotmatics makes Investment in BioGlyph for Multispecific Antibody Research

BioGlyph possesses proprietary technology and exceptional talent in the realm of MsAbs R&D focused on accelerating and improving the development of protein therapeutics. One of the fastest growing new research modalities today is MsAbs, and Dotmatics is supporting its customers who are pursuing new therapies using a multimodal approach to life science discovery.

MsAbs bind two or more antigens, enabling new therapeutic applications that conventional monoclonal antibodies cannot fulfill. This technology is crucial for bridging different cells or receptor proteins on the same cell, presenting groundbreaking opportunities in therapeutic development.

"This investment aligns with the repeated interest we are hearing from customers about the need for software that supports MsAb formats," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. "As drug discovery becomes more multidisciplinary, the legacy software in labs isn't keeping pace with new modalities. That's why we introduced our new scientific intelligence platform, Luma, which lets scientists connect old and new science in a way that enhances the precision and efficiency of antibody design and production."

BioGlyph is led by CEO and co-founder Fernando Garces, formerly director of Protein Therapeutics at Gilead Sciences and principal scientist at Amgen, and BioGlyph founder McClain Kressman, a PhD candidate at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Avi Peltz is also a co-founder and leads software development at BioGlyph.

"After 20 years in protein engineering, I recognized that traditional tools couldn't keep up with the increasing complexities of biotherapeutics, especially MsAbs. This led the BioGlyph team to create a visual software solution that empowers protein engineers with creativity while managing registration, data labeling, and in-silico testing of MsAbs' fitness, among other functions," said Fernando Garces, CEO of BioGlyph. "Our software will empower the R&D scientists to make better decisions that accelerate timelines and lower costs. Working together with Dotmatics will help us bring this in-demand technology to market in an expedited way and one that explores many avenues of integration with Dotmatics' industry-leading technologies."

"Dotmatics' investment in BioGlyph gives us financial resources, leadership, and technical expertise to accelerate the development of our BioGlyph Platform," said McClain Kressman, founder of BioGlyph. "We are eager to harness the power of AI in life sciences, providing protein engineers with cutting-edge tools for the future."

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

About BioGlyph

BioGlyph is a biotech firm specializing in Multispecific Antibody research and development. With a focus on innovative therapeutic applications, BioGlyph leverages advanced technologies to design and produce highly specific antibodies that address complex biological challenges.

