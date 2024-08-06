Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Stuns Reigning Champion Yui Sisaki, Enters Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vinesh Phogat came from behind to secure a dramatic last ditch win over defending champion Yui

Susaki of Japan in the 1/8 finals of the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics. Susaki was leading 2-0, but the 29-year-old Indian made a desperate takedown in the last 10 seconds to earn three points and enter the quarterfinals, where she will take on Ukraine's Oksana Livach.



