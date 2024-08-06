Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Stuns Reigning Champion Yui Sisaki, Enters Quarterfinals
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vinesh Phogat came from behind to secure a dramatic last ditch win over defending champion Yui
Susaki of Japan in the 1/8 finals of the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics. Susaki was leading 2-0, but the 29-year-old Indian made a desperate takedown in the last 10 seconds to earn three points and enter the quarterfinals, where she will take on Ukraine's Oksana Livach.
Also read:
Paris olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold; when and where to watch Javelin star in action
MENAFN06082024007385015968ID1108521636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.