Allsides Launches AI Tool To Help News Consumers Detect And Understand Media Bias

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New AllSides Bias CheckerTM performs bias analysis on demand, at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSides, the top provider of media bias ratings and balanced news in the U.S., publicly launched AllSides Bias Checker TM today to help Americans become smarter news consumers in the lead-up to Election Day and beyond. The AI-enhanced tool provides instant bias ratings and analysis on demand. Leveraging AllSides' patented to ensure trustworthy results, Bias Checker integrates AI with a balanced bias rating system to allow users to fairly check the bias of millions of articles on demand.

Continue Reading

"Every day, Americans are confronted by a dizzying array of slant, spin and bias," said AllSides CEO John Gable. "The AllSides Bias Checker provides individuals with a powerful analytical tool for rapidly dissecting media bias and accessing a broad range of perspectives on a given issue."

"Bias Checker is the latest way that AllSides is using technology to tackle media bias and misinformation."

Post this

Bias Checker integrates OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o with AllSides' patented media bias ratings process. By balancing input from multipartisan, expert panels and Blind Bias Surveys of ordinary people, Bias Checker provides ratings that reflect the average judgment of all Americans. Article-level analysis is available with the click of a button.

"Generative AI is widely viewed as a force multiplier for misinformation and propaganda, but we believe these technologies have tremendous potential for good," Gable said. "Bias Checker is the latest way that AllSides is using technology to tackle media bias and misinformation in order to strengthen democratic society."

With Bias Checker, users simply submit a news article link and instantly receive an estimated media bias rating and analysis, including examples of potentially biased text. The bias analysis can be particularly valuable to journalists and media companies hoping to avoid unintended bias that can erode reader trust.

The AllSides Bias Checker is now publicly available at allsides/bias-checker . Free members of AllSides can use the tool 30 times for free and can upgrade to a Sustaining Membership for more uses.

About AllSides:

AllSides is a media solutions company that strengthens our democratic society with balanced news, media bias ratings, diverse perspectives, and real conversation. AllSides' balanced newsfeed provides news from the left, center, and right and is powered by over 1,400 AllSides Media Bias Ratings that reveal the average judgment of Americans.

The AllSides Media Bias Chart TM has earned tens of millions of online impressions and has been published in numerous academic textbooks. AllSides rates bias using methods such as Blind Bias Surveys of Americans and Editorial Reviews by a multi-partisan panel. AllSides Media Bias Ratings reflect the average view of Americans, not one small or elite group.

AllSides serves news consumers at AllSides and provides patented technologies, tools and services - including bias audits - to media companies, nonprofits, schools, businesses and other organizations at allSides/services .

SOURCE AllSides Technologies, Inc.