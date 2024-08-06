Arcteryx Sanlitun By Arcteryx And Still Young Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arcteryx Sanlitun

Innovative Flagship Store Design by Arcteryx and Still Young Receives Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Arcteryx Sanlitun by Arcteryx and Still Young as the winner of the Golden A' Interior Space, Retail and Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the flagship store, solidifying its position as a benchmark for excellence within the industry.The award-winning Arcteryx Sanlitun design holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By pushing the boundaries of retail space design, this project showcases how innovative concepts can enhance customer experiences and align with evolving consumer preferences. The recognition from the A' Design Award underscores the value of investing in cutting-edge interior design to create memorable and engaging brand environments.Arcteryx Sanlitun stands out for its unique design narrative, drawing inspiration from adventures amid mountains and forests while paying homage to Vancouver's cultural context. The store guides consumers through diversified themed spaces, offering an unprecedented experience for outdoor enthusiasts and brand fans alike. The facade, crafted from gray rocks embedded with glass, employs bold design techniques to create a striking visual effect and demonstrate the brand's distinctive identity.The Golden A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a catalyst for Arcteryx and Still Young to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition not only validates their innovative approach but also inspires the team to explore new avenues for creating immersive and impactful retail environments. The award sets a new standard for the brand, motivating them to maintain their commitment to design excellence in future projects.Arcteryx Sanlitun was designed by the talented team at Arcteryx and Still Young, who collaborated to bring this visionary concept to life. Their expertise in crafting customized spatial solutions for leading commercial brands shines through in every aspect of the flagship store's design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Arcteryx Sanlitun design at:About Arcteryx and Still YoungFounded in 2007, Still Young is a Shanghai-based design practice with offices in Guangzhou and Wuhan. Dedicated to delivering high-standard, customized spatial solutions for leading commercial brands, Still Young works on full lifecycle design for commercial spaces. With a multi-disciplinary team and extensive experience in various sectors, the company has established an international vision and gained rich practical experience, continuously engaging in business innovation in China.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, and overall design excellence. The award serves as a benchmark for outstanding achievements in interior design, encouraging further advancements in the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants contribute to advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

