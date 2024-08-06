Global Sustainable Fashion Market Size To Worth Around US$ 33.05 Billion By 2031 H&M, Inditex (Zara), Gap Inc.,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Sustainable Market

Global Sustainable Fashion size was valued at US$ 7.80 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 33.05 Billion by 2030

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:The global sustainable fashion market involves production and consumption of textiles and apparel that minimizes environmental impact through sustainable production methods and materials reduction. Sustainable fashion aims to reduce waste and pollution in the textile chain.Market Dynamics:The global sustainable fashion market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to rising environmental concerns among consumers regarding greenhouse gas emissions and pollution caused by conventional textile industry. Increasing focus on using organic, recycled and natural fabrics is also driving the demand for sustainable fashion globally. Consumers are increasingly demanding apparel produced in an environmentally responsible way through use of eco-friendly materials and processes that minimize carbon footprint and ensure fair labor practices. Consumers Increasingly Demanding Sustainable and Ethical PracticesThere is a growing consumer awareness of the environmental and social impacts of the fashion industry. Many consumers, especially younger generations, are increasingly prioritizing sustainability when making purchases. They want to support brands that are transparent about their practices and source materials ethically. This conscious consumerism is driving more companies to implement sustainable initiatives to appeal to these ethically-minded shoppers. This conscious consumerism is driving more companies to implement sustainable initiatives to appeal to these ethically-minded shoppers.Global Sustainable Fashion Market OpportunityRise of Thrifting and Rental/Resale ModelsThrift stores, vintage shops, resale platforms and clothing rental services are booming as consumers look for more sustainable options. Platforms like ThredUp and rental clothing services allow customers to extend the life cycle of fashion products and reduce wastage. The demand for pre-loved clothing is also driving new business models focused on repairs, upcycling and refashioning used garments. The growing popularity of these circular business models present a major opportunity to transition customers away from fast fashion.Global Sustainable Fashion Market TrendInnovations in Sustainable Materials and Production TechnologiesResearch and development efforts are accelerating to create innovative sustainable materials and production methods. Technologies include plant-based fabrics like pineapple leather and mushroom-based fabrics, as well as development of man-made cellulosic fibers from recycled wood pulp or agricultural byproducts. Advances are also being made in digital fabric printing, dyeing technologies and automated cutting to reduce water, chemical and textile waste. Technologies include plant-based fabrics like pineapple leather and mushroom-based fabrics, as well as development of man-made cellulosic fibers from recycled wood pulp or agricultural byproducts. Advances are also being made in digital fabric printing, dyeing technologies and automated cutting to reduce water, chemical and textile waste. The trend of new sustainable materials and optimized manufacturing processes will support greater adoption of eco-friendly practices.Top Companies Included in This Report:★ H&M★ Inditex (Zara)★ Gap Inc.★ Kering (Gucci)★ Nike★ Adidas★ Levi Strauss & Co.★ VF Corporation★ Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)★ Prada★ Burberry★ Hermés★ Ralph Lauren★ PUMA★ Under Armour★ Lululemon★ Eileen Fisher★ Patagonia★ Stella McCartney★ EverlaneMarket Segmentation:By Product Type:★ By Product Type: Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Jewelry, Bags, Others★ By Fabric Type: Recycled Fabrics, Organic Fabrics, Regenerated Fabrics, Natural Fibers, Alternate Fibers, Others★ By End-User: Men, Women, Children, Unisex, Others★ By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Brand Outlets, Multi-Brand Outlets, Independent Boutiques, OthersKey Regions/Countries are Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)The report offers insights on the following topics:Chapter 1: Study CoverageChapter 2: Executive SummaryChapter 3: Competitor Landscape of the Global Sustainable Fashion Market by PlayersChapter 4: Market Size of the Global Sustainable Fashion Market by Type and ApplicationChapter 5: Global and Regional AnalysisChapter 6: Company Profiles, Recent Developments, and InvestmentsChapter 7: Analysis of Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks, and Influencing FactorsChapter 8: Analysis of Value Chain and Sales Channels, including notable product developmentsChapter 9: Research Findings and ConclusionChapter 10: Methodology/Research ApproachUltimately, the Global Sustainable Fashion Market report serves as a reliable source for acquiring market research to significantly enhance your business. It furnishes essential insights into regional economic conditions, product pricing, profitability, capacity, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecasts. Additionally, the report includes a SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and return on investment analysis for new projects within the Global Sustainable Fashion industry. It furnishes essential insights into regional economic conditions, product pricing, profitability, capacity, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecasts. Additionally, the report includes a SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and return on investment analysis for new projects within the Global Sustainable Fashion industry.Should the aforementioned report not meet your precise requirements, we offer customized research tailored to comprehensively address your specific business needs. Our customized research will encompass all the pertinent business information necessary to assist you in making strategic and profitable business decisions.Author Bio:Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate editor with over three years of expertise in content editing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes editing documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. Priya's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset in the world of content creation and refinement.(LinkedIn- )About UsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

