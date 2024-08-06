Russia’s submarine finishes simulated attack on enemy vessel during drill

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a Russian news agency reported that a submarine from the Russian Pacific Fleet successfully completed a simulated engagement with an enemy vessel during recent exercises conducted in the Sea of Japan. The submarine, named "Komsomolsk-on-Amur," was tasked with a complex drill that involved approaching a target covertly, attacking it with simulated weaponry, and then making a stealthy exit from the area.



The exercise scenario required the submarine crew to engage a designated target, which was represented by a specialized target vessel. According to the Pacific Fleet Command, the crew executed their mission effectively, using two training torpedoes to engage the target while adhering to all safety protocols. This drill was part of the Pacific Fleet's broader combat training plan, aimed at maintaining and enhancing operational readiness.



The successful completion of this exercise demonstrates the capabilities of the Russian Pacific Fleet's submarines and their preparedness for various combat scenarios. The operation took place at a naval training range located in the Sea of Japan, underscoring the strategic importance of this region for military exercises and preparedness.



Such drills are crucial for maintaining the operational effectiveness of naval forces, as they provide practical experience and refine tactical skills under controlled conditions. The Pacific Fleet Command's statement highlights the importance of these exercises in ensuring that the fleet remains capable of responding to potential threats in the region.

