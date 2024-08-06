(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammha, The solution provider for perinatal mental care, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with March of Dimes, a leading nonprofit organization committed to improving the health of moms and babies.

Continue Reading

Perinatal mental health conditions are alarmingly common, affecting 1 in 5 women in the general population and as many as 1 in 3 women in high-risk populations including

immigrants, marginalized groups, women of color, and those who live in poverty or have a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Untreated PMH conditions can have long-term negative effects on mother, baby, family, and society, and their cost is estimated at $14 billion each year.

Mammha Partners with March of Dimes to Revolutionize Perinatal Mental Health Support

Post this

PMH is a significant concern, with many parents experiencing anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges during this crucial time. Mammha provides a comprehensive and robust platform that offers screening, referrals, support, and educational tools for pregnant and postpartum women who may be experiencing maternal mental health complications like depression and anxiety.

This collaboration aims to enhance access to vital mental health resources for expecting and new parents, addressing a critical need for support during the perinatal period. Through this partnership, Mammha and March of Dimes will leverage their combined expertise to offer innovative, evidence-based mental health services tailored to the unique challenges faced by parents during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

"Too many moms are experiencing mental health conditions. It's particularly concerning that individuals who face racial or economic inequities are more likely to experience these conditions, yet less likely to receive the necessary help," said Kelly Ernst, SVP and Chief Impact Officer at March of Dimes. "As the leading convener for maternal and infant health, March of Dimes is dedicated to finding solutions, like Mammha, that will make big impacts for moms who need it most."

"Our mission is to provide accessible and effective mental health support for parents during one of the most critical times in their lives. With the March of Dimes by our side, we can reach even more families and make a profound difference in their well-being," says Maureen Fura, CEO and founder of Mammha. With the mission to make mental health support accessible for all, Mammha leverages digital screening, personal telehealth care coordination, access to specialized therapy, and individualized support, to put parents and providers in control of their mental health.

Interviews with Maureen Fura, CEO of Mammha, are available. For media inquiries, please contact Andrew Goheen at [email protected] .

For more information regarding Mammha and its services, please visit mammha .

SOURCE Mammha