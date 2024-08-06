Norway’s Foreign Minister calls on Norwegians in Lebanon to leave instantly

(MENAFN) Norwegian Foreign Espen Barth Eide has issued a critical advisory urging all Norwegian citizens currently residing in Lebanon to leave the country immediately. This urgent recommendation comes amid escalating security concerns in the region, which have heightened the risk of a rapidly deteriorating situation. In a press release on Monday evening, Eide underscored the gravity of the security threat, noting that opportunities to exit Lebanon might soon be severely limited or vanish altogether.



Eide highlighted the potential complications that could arise if Beirut’s airport were to shut down. He pointed out that such a closure would significantly hinder the ability of Norwegian authorities to provide assistance to their citizens. “If the airport in Beirut closes, it will be very difficult to leave Lebanon. In such a situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will have very few opportunities to help Norwegian citizens,” Eide warned. The Ministry has been advising its citizens in Lebanon to depart the country for some time, given the escalating risks.



Currently, approximately 100 Norwegian citizens are registered in Lebanon, although the actual number may be higher. Despite several airlines canceling flights recently, some flights continue to operate from Beirut’s airport, albeit with limited capacity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its call for Norwegian citizens in Lebanon to take advantage of any available flights and leave as soon as possible.



In a related move, Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated its travel advisories for the broader region, including Israel and Palestine. The updated recommendations advise against all travel to both areas due to ongoing security concerns. This broader advisory reflects Norway’s cautious stance in the face of regional instability and aims to ensure the safety of its citizens traveling or residing in high-risk areas.

