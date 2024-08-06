China's tea foreign trade volume reaches 196,400 tonnes in first half

(MENAFN) In the first half of 2024, China's tea foreign trade volume reached 196,400 tonnes, marking a modest increase of 2.21 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. This data, provided by the Tea Industry Committee of the China Association for the Promotion of International Agricultural Cooperation, reflects a steady rise in both and export activities within the tea sector.



During this period, China saw a notable surge in tea imports, with the volume climbing to 24,400 tonnes. This represents a significant 41.54 percent increase year on year. The total value of tea imports also rose to 72 million U.S. dollars, indicating a 10.14 percent increase from the previous year. This growth in imports highlights a growing demand for foreign tea varieties in the Chinese market.



Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries have become key players in China's tea trade. These countries accounted for a substantial portion of the trade, with the total volume reaching approximately 168,400 tonnes in the first six months of 2024. The Tea Industry Committee’s annual report, released during an industry conference in Guizhou Province on Sunday, pointed out that green tea was the predominant export category in the trade with BRI partner countries. Green tea alone constituted 92.35 percent of the total tea exports to these nations, underscoring its significant role in China's tea trade strategy.



The report illustrates the growing integration of China's tea industry into global markets and the strategic importance of BRI partnerships in expanding China's tea trade. The continued emphasis on green tea exports reflects both the high quality of Chinese green tea and its strong international market presence.

