Alice D'Amato makes history with Italy’s 1st Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics

(MENAFN) On Monday, Alice D'Amato made history by winning the gold medal in the women's balance beam competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This victory marks a significant milestone for Italy, as D'Amato becomes the country’s first-ever Olympic champion in women’s gymnastics. She achieved a score of 14.366 points, showcasing her exceptional balance and precision on the beam, which earned her the top position on the podium.



The silver medal went to Zhou Yaqin of the People's Republic of China, who scored 14.100 points. Zhou's performance was notable for its technical skill and grace, but she fell just short of D'Amato's score. Meanwhile, D'Amato's fellow Italian gymnast, Manila Esposito, secured the bronze medal with a score of 14.000 points. Esposito’s accomplishment adds to Italy’s success in gymnastics at these Olympics and highlights the strength of their gymnastic team.



Simone Biles from the United States, who had already won three gold medals earlier in the Paris 2024 Games, finished in fifth place with a score of 13.100. Biles’s performance was impacted by a misstep during one of her jumps, leading to a fall off the beam. Despite this setback, her overall achievements throughout the Games have solidified her status as one of the sport's greatest athletes.



Later on Monday, the focus will shift to the women’s floor exercise event, which will feature another exciting competition in women’s gymnastics. The anticipation surrounding this event underscores the ongoing excitement and high level of competition in gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

