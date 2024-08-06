Brazilian Rebeca Andrade wins gold medal in women’s floor exercise at 2024 Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) On Monday, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil achieved a historic victory by winning the gold medal in the women’s floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Andrade's exceptional performance earned her a score of 14.166 points, placing her at the top of the podium and marking a significant achievement in her gymnastics career. This win is particularly noteworthy as it solidifies Andrade’s position as a leading figure in the sport.



In a close contest, Simone Biles from the United States secured the silver medal with a score of 14.133 points. Biles, known for her remarkable skills and previous Olympic successes, delivered a strong performance but fell just short of Andrade’s score. Despite the narrow margin, Biles’s contribution to the competition highlighted her continued excellence and competitive spirit.



Jordan Chiles, also representing the US, claimed the bronze medal in the floor exercise with a score of 13.766 points. Chiles's achievement adds to the impressive showing of the US team in gymnastics, reflecting their high level of talent and preparation. Her performance in the event contributed to a dynamic and competitive final.



With this gold medal, Rebeca Andrade has now accumulated a total of six Olympic medals, making her the most-decorated Olympic athlete from Brazil. This remarkable milestone underscores Andrade's enduring talent and dedication to gymnastics, establishing her as a trailblazer in Brazilian sports history. Her victory at the Paris Olympics is a significant achievement both for her personally and for her country.

