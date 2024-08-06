Sweden’s Armand Duplantis sets new Olympic record in men’s pole vault

(MENAFN) On Monday, Armand Duplantis achieved a historic milestone in the men’s pole vault by setting a new Olympic record and extending his own world record for the ninth time. The 24-year-old Swedish soared to a height of 6.10 meters to clinch the gold medal, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination. Earlier in the competition, Duplantis had already impressed with a successful vault of 6.00 meters, setting the stage for his remarkable performance.



Duplantis’ new Olympic record of 6.10 meters not only secured him the gold but also elevated his world record to 6.25 meters, surpassing the previous record of 6.03 meters set by Brazil’s Thiago Braz. This achievement underscores Duplantis' dominance in the sport and his ability to push the boundaries of pole vaulting.



In the same event, Sam Kendricks from the USA earned the silver medal with a jump of 5.95 meters, marking his second Olympic medal. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis secured the bronze medal with a vault of 5.90 meters, finishing in third place.



Duplantis, who previously won gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games, celebrated his latest victory by striking a pose reminiscent of Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish Olympic silver medalist shooter. This gesture added a personal and memorable touch to his triumphant performance.

