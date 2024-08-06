Eight Apartment Buildings, Critical Infrastructure Site Damaged In Russian Attacks Against Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and five others wounded in Russian against Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Monday, August 5.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military targeted a critical infrastructure object and an administrative building; residential areas in the region's towns and villages, including eight apartment blocks and 13 private houses," the post reads.

Two wounded as Russian forces launch 495 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Inhulets, Beryslav, Davydiv Brid, Lvove, Mykhailivka and Kherson were all under enemy fire and airstrikes in the last 24 hours. The enemy launched a missile attack on the Beryslav district. Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted the incoming missile.

Earlier reports said that on August 5, Russian forces shelled Tomyna Balka, Kherson region, killing a 60-year-old woman.