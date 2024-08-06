Polyclinic Damaged In Missile Strike On Kharkiv, People Could Be Trapped Under Rubble
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A polyclinic building has been damaged in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A missile strike on the center of Kharkiv has damaged the building of a polyclinic. Reports of casualties and destruction are being clarified," he wrote.
According to Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov , two people with an acute stress reaction sought medical help. People could be trapped under the rubble.
According to Serhii Melnyk , head of the Kharkiv garrison, the Russians likely used an Iskander missile system.
Earlier reports said that the Russians had struck a high-density residential area in the central part of Kharkiv.
