Polyclinic Damaged In Missile Strike On Kharkiv, People Could Be Trapped Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A polyclinic building has been damaged in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A missile strike on the center of Kharkiv has damaged the building of a polyclinic. Reports of casualties and destruction are being clarified," he wrote.

According to Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov , two people with an acute stress reaction sought medical help. People could be trapped under the rubble.

According to Serhii Melnyk , head of the Kharkiv garrison, the Russians likely used an Iskander missile system.

Earlier reports said that the Russians had struck a high-density residential area in the central part of Kharkiv.