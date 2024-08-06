Religious Tourism Market Size To Worth Around USD 2,010.41 Billion By 2031 Holy Voyages, Gil Travel Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The religious tourism is estimated to be valued at USD 1,293.71 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,010.41 Bn by 2031

Market Overview:Religious tourism involves to a sacred place or pilgrimage site with a religious or spiritual significance. It includes visiting religious centres, taking part in festivals and rites, and paying homage to religious icons or figures. Places of worship across faiths are key attractions for religious tourists.Market Dynamics:The Religious Tourism Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to two key drivers - increased spending on leisure travel and rising trend of faith-based travels. International tourist expenditure on leisure, recreation, and holidays accounted for over 60% of total international tourism spending in 2021. Additionally, emerging economies in Asia and South America are witnessing growth in disposable incomes, fuelling leisure travel spending. Also, millennials and Generation Z travellers are increasingly inclined towards faith-based and experiential travels, beyond conventional sightseeing. This rising trend of faith tourism is also augmenting the market growth.Major Drivers of Religious Tourism MarketSpiritual or religious awakening is driving more touristsPeople these days are more inclined towards spirituality and religious awakening. They want to visit religious places to experience inner peace and seek blessings of their gods. This has emerged as a major driver for religious tourism where people travel to holy places like Mecca, Vatican City, Golden Temple, Varanasi ghats etc. to feel spiritually enriched.Major Opportunity in Religious Tourism MarketEmergence of niche and emergent religious tourismWhile mainstream pilgrimage visits to established religious sites continue to drive volumes, newer opportunities are emerging too. Interest in niche and unique forms of spiritual travel like wellness retreats, yoga tours, zen meditation breaks etc are gaining traction. Lesser known indigenous faith practices and obscure sites also attract curiosity driven tourists. This divergence into more experiential emergent forms of religious travel presents significant headroom for future industry expansion.Major Trends in Religious Tourism MarketGrowing use of technology and digital platformsTechnology is massively reshaping how religious travel is planned and experienced. From digital marketing and online booking of pilgrimage packages to use of mobile apps for location navigation at religious destinations - technology permeation is rising steeply. Live streaming of religious ceremonies and rise of virtual tours are also emerging trends. Overall, leveraging digital and tech solutions is increasingly becoming important for industry players to enhance consumer experience and drive more engagements.Top Companies Included in This Report:★ Holy Voyages★ Gil Travel Group★ Heritage Tours & Travels★ Best Way Tours & Safaris★ Regina Tours★ Travelway Europe★ SpainTOP★ 206 Tours Inc.★ Indus Travels Inc.★ Brightspark Travel Inc.★ Wendy Wu Tours★ ACE Cultural Tours★ Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd★ Go Thailand Tours★ N.S. Travel & Tours★ Ltd★ Vansol Travel & Tours★ Catholic Travel Centre★ Amiel Tours LTD★ Israel Travel Providers LLC★ Maranatha ToursMarket Segmentation:★ By Type: Catholicism , Islam , Buddhism , Confucianism , Hinduism , and Others★ By Age Group: Below 20 Years , 20-30 Years , 30-40 Years , 40-50 Years , and Above 50 YearsKey Regions/Countries are Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)The report offers insights on the following topics:Chapter 1: Study CoverageChapter 2: Executive SummaryChapter 3: Competitor Landscape of the Religious Tourism Market by PlayersChapter 4: Market Size of the Religious Tourism Market by Type and ApplicationChapter 5: Global and Regional AnalysisChapter 6: Company Profiles, Recent Developments, and InvestmentsChapter 7: Analysis of Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks, and Influencing FactorsChapter 8: Analysis of Value Chain and Sales Channels, including notable product developmentsChapter 9: Research Findings and ConclusionChapter 10: Methodology/Research Approach 