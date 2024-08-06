EQS-News: AustriaEnergy International GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AustriaEnergy International GmbH reaches decisive milestone with Chile's largest green hydrogen/green ammonia project to date: successful submission for environmental impact assessment

Vienna, 06.08.2024 – AustriaEnergy International GmbH, an owner-managed, internationally active technology integrator and site developer for the design of industrial wind and solar parks for grid feed-in as well as for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia from exclusively renewable energies, is consistently driving forward its activities in Chile. After three and a half years of preparing the environmental impact study, the first phase of the first green hydrogen/green ammonia project has now been successfully submitted to the Chilean environmental authority and is expected to receive environmental approval by the fourth quarter of 2025. With a total investment volume of around USD 11 billion, it is Chile's largest project ever to undergo an environmental impact assessment. The first project phase includes a seawater desalination plant, one of the world's largest onshore wind farms with a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts and 194 turbines, a process plant for converting electrical energy into green hydrogen and subsequently into green ammonia, a green ammonia interim storage facility and a multi-purpose port with a sea terminal that will also be available to other market participants. Every year, 270,000 tons of hydrogen, converted into 1.3 million tons of ammonia, will be produced. When completed, the interim storage facility will have a storage capacity of 180,000 tons per year, spread over three tanks. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027 and operation in the second half of 2030. The second project phase includes an additional 2.1 gigawatt wind farm. Submission to the Chilean environmental authority for an environmental impact assessment is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026. The schedule envisages a construction period of six years for both project phases and an operating period of 50 years. AustriaEnergy (24.5%) is realizing the project as part of a joint venture with ÖKO Wind (24.5%) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP; 51%). ÖKO Wind holds a financial stake, while AustriaEnergy is responsible for the technical approval of the site development until it is ready to build, and CIP is responsible for financing the construction phase and construction management. CIP is expected to be able to acquire all joint venture shares in 2026 when the final investment decision is made, i.e. when the project is ready to build, and all necessary company resolutions have been passed. Helmut Kantner, Managing Director of AustriaEnergy International GmbH:“As a pioneer in Chile in the field of green hydrogen and green ammonia, we are very pleased that we have reached a decisive milestone with the submission of our project for environmental impact assessment – in fact for the entire Chilean hydrogen industry. The size of the project is a testament to the country's stable regulatory framework and highly attractive renewable energy potential. We are proud to contribute to Chile becoming a leading exporter of sustainable fuels.” To invest specifically in wind power, photovoltaics and green hydrogen/green ammonia in Chile, AustriaEnergy International GmbH is currently offering a secured 8% Green Bond 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A3LE0J4) for subscription. Interested investors can submit their subscription applications via the company's website ( using a digital subscription form (minimum subscription: EUR 10,000). In addition, the secured Green Bond can also be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a denomination of EUR 1,000.



