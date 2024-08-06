Rock & Egg Roll Or A Soda Pop? Live Music To Play Amid 19 Food Concepts At Flayva Food Hall

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Dubai bands About Last Night and The Boxtones are locked in to entertain visitors at Al Ghurair Centre's street food hall with renditions of famous rock and pop hits until October Flayva guests can enjoy live while relishing dishes from a diverse array of cuisines, ranging from Lebanese to Indonesian, Japanese to Uzbek

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 6, 2024: Flayva, the popular street food hall at Al Ghurair Centre, has announced exciting plans for August, September, and October to keep guests entertained while they eat. Adding an extra ingredient to the recipe for an enjoyable dining experience, now visitors can look forward to fortnightly musical performances by two of Dubai's most-renowned local bands, About Last Night and The Boxtones.

The performances are scheduled to take place on Tuesday nights between 7pm-8pm, with the two bands alternating every two weeks. The Boxtones will kick off the series on August 6, followed by About Last Night on August 20. The performances will continue with The Boxtones on September 3 and About Last Night on September 17, before closing out with one final show by The Boxtones on October 1.

The Boxtones, a dynamic rock band with Scottish and Canadian roots, will perform a set featuring songs by Linkin Park, U2, The Cranberries, Pearl Jam, Bryan Adams, Metallica, Green Day, and many more. About Last Night, meanwhile, are known around Dubai for their impressive covers of famous hits by pop artists such as Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Jonas Brothers, and One Direction, promising to create a fun and entertaining atmosphere.

While enjoying the live music, diners at Flayva can select from 19 diverse cuisines, ranging from Lebanese to Indonesian, Japanese to Uzbek, Indian to Korean. The line-up of vendors includes Allo Beirut, BaoFriend, House of Curry, Warung Bandung, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe, Little Oriental Dining, Salvis Cafe, Chibog Restaurant, Bacolod Inasal BBQ, Tako Ichiban House, Clucks, Siam Restaurant, Spice Grill, Gulou China Grub, Levant Doner, Hubboba Tea Caf, Taro by BaoFriend and Kimo.