Qatar Conference On Sustainable Development And Economic Diversity To Be Held In October

DOHA: The Qatar on Sustainable Development and Economic Diversity will kick off on October 2.

The event will be organised by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants in strategic partnership with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The conference will discuss a number of topics, including the reality of sustainable development in Qatar through Qatar National Vision 2030, opportunities for economic diversification in Qatar, the role of the knowledge in economic diversification, the role of governance in achieving sustainable development. This is in addition to the importance of sustainable development and economic diversification in facing economic crises, sustainability standards, sustainable development and disclosures.

The conference will host speakers from international institutions and organisations, State of Qatar and the Middle East, to talk about the dimensions of sustainable development and economic diversification, within the framework of exchanging knowledge and presenting best practices to issue recommendations that enhance joint efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.

This is in accordance with the economic, social and cultural policies of the State of Qatar in light of the challenges facing the global economy, as well as discussing the International Sustainability Council's publications of sustainability standards and corporate disclosures and their role in attracting investment.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Association of Certified Public Accountants Dr. Hashem Al Sayed, said that the conference is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations member states in 2015, also known as the Global Goals, as a global call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

He explained that the seventeen sustainable development goals are integrated, meaning that they recognize that work in one area will affect results in other areas, and that development must balance social, economic and environmental sustainability.

Al Sayed added that Qatar National Vision 2030, with its four pillars (human, social, economic and environmental), constitutes a comprehensive strategy for achieving sustainable development that aims to transform Qatar by 2030 into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development while preserving the environment and continuing to secure a decent living for its people generation after generation.

Qatar National Vision 2030 also aims to create economic diversity and strike a balance between an oil-based economy and a more knowledge-based economy, expand industries and services with a competitive advantage derived from hydrocarbon industries, and crystallize and develop economic activities characterized by intensive reliance on research, development and innovation, and excellence in entrepreneurship.