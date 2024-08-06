Jumbo Announces Back-To-School Deals & Daily Laptop Giveaways Worth AED 105,000

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE, August 2024: Jumbo Ltd, the most trusted consumer electronics brand in the UAE, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Back-to-School campaign. With a host of thrilling offers and promotions available until September 8, 2024, the campaign is designed to spread extra cheer for students and provide a great start to the new school year in the UAE.

With daily laptop giveaways, significant discounts, and special promotions for students and teachers, Jumbo aims to provide exceptional value for students, teachers, and enthusiasts.

Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, said“We are excited to unveil a wide array of offers for this year's Back-to-School season, curated to make technology more accessible and budget-friendly, while adding a touch of excitement through our daily giveaways and exclusive discounts. Our aim is for these offers to elevate the back-to-school experience for everyone. As a diversified business conglomerate, the Jumbo Group has built a legacy of trust and stability during its 50 years of existence in the UAE, and initiatives like these demonstrate our enduring dedication to giving back to society and bolstering vital emerging sectors in the country, such as education.”

Throughout the campaign, customers in Dubai have the chance to win a Microsoft Surface laptop5 daily for a duration of 30 days, with a total prize value of AED 105,000. In addition, the Laptop Exchange Bonus Program allows customers to trade in old laptops-both working and non-working-for up to AED 500 extra discount on select brands and models. Purchases of select laptops also come with free assured gifts such as MS Office, backpacks, and antivirus software. Moreover, students and teachers can enjoy an additional discount of up to AED 500. Log on to jumbo for offer details, terms & conditions.

The campaign also features exclusive laptop model launches, bundled deals on printers and monitors with any laptop purchase, and an extra discount on extended warranty and Jumbo Salama for laptops, tablets, printers, and monitors, excluding Apple products.

Moreover, special weekend promotions include attractive cashback deals and freebies. All offers are available across Jumbo Stores and online at jumbo. Exciting consumer engagement activities are planned at the Mall of the Emirates and the newly elevated Jumbo Store at Dubai Hills Mall. Additionally, the campaign includes brand-led events and workshops focused on Artificial Intelligence. Jumbo Electronics has also partnered with HSBC Bank to offer an extra 10% discount on purchases made with HSBC credit cards from August 16 to 22, 2024.