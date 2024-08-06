Neeraj Chopra: Know Net Worth, Assets, Car Collection Of Ace Athlete
Date
8/6/2024 12:00:38 AM
Neeraj Chopra created history by winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at Men's Javelin throw. Here's a look at his net worth, assets, car collection and monthly income
Neeraj Chopra created history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning a Gold medal in Men's Javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra is expected to defend his crown today at the Paris Olympics. His biggest competitor is
Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic
His networth grew manifold after Tokyo Olympics. His currect networth stands at $3 million which is around Rs. 24 crore approx
He has a 3-storey home at Khandra which is 16km from Panipat
His monthly earning is close to Rs. 5.5 lakhs and annual income stands at a staggering Rs. 5.5 crore as per reports
Neeraj Chopra commands an annual endorsement fee of ₹4 crore. He currently endorse Tata AIA Life Insurance, Gillette, Country Delight, Coca-Cola, and Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger
He owns a Mahindra Thar (Rs. 6.26 Lakhs), Range Rover Sport (Rs. 1.98 Cr to 2.22 Cr.), Ford Mustang GT (Rs. 93.52 lakhs)
