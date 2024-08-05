Netanyahu In Bunker Amid Looming Iranian Threat: Report
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jerusalem- Israeli leaders are on high alert as Shin Bet completes an underground bunker in Jerusalem, equipped with advanced command and control facilities for prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top leaders.
Israeli media reports say Shin Bet spy service has prepared a bunker for use by prime minister Netanyahu and other officials as fear of Iran's retaliation against a recent assassinations by Israel grow among the Regime officials.
The news was first reported by the Hebrew language news outlet, The Walla on Sunday and was later picked up by all major newspapers, including The Times of Israel. The underground bunker is located in Jerusalem and is now fully operational.
ADVERTISEMENT
Built almost 20 years ago, the bunker can sustain hits from a range of existing weaponry, has command and control capabilities, and is connected to the headquarters of the Israeli ministry of military affairs in Tel Aviv, it added.
The report came four days after Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, in the Iranian capital Tehran.
Iran has vowed a“harsh punishment,” with Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei saying Iran sees it as its duty to avenge the blood of Haniyeh as was country's state guest when was assassinated.
Read Also
IRGC Says Haniyeh Killed By Projectile; War Clouds Hover Over West Asia
Turkey Blocks Instagram Over Removal Of Posts On Slain Hamas Chief
MENAFN05082024000215011059ID1108520284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.