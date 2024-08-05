Netanyahu In Bunker Amid Looming Iranian Threat: Report

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jerusalem- Israeli leaders are on high alert as Shin Bet completes an underground bunker in Jerusalem, equipped with advanced command and control facilities for prime and other top leaders.

Israeli reports say Shin Bet spy service has prepared a bunker for use by prime minister Netanyahu and other officials as fear of Iran's retaliation against a recent assassinations by Israel grow among the officials.

The news was first reported by the Hebrew language news outlet, The Walla on Sunday and was later picked up by all major newspapers, including The Times of Israel. The underground bunker is located in Jerusalem and is now fully operational.

Built almost 20 years ago, the bunker can sustain hits from a range of existing weaponry, has command and control capabilities, and is connected to the headquarters of the Israeli ministry of military affairs in Tel Aviv, it added.

The report came four days after Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iran has vowed a“harsh punishment,” with Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei saying Iran sees it as its duty to avenge the blood of Haniyeh as was country's state guest when was assassinated.

