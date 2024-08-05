Brazil Steps In To Manage Peru’S Embassy In Venezuela Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a display of regional cooperation, Brazil has agreed to take over the operations of the embassies of Peru and Argentina in Caracas, Venezuela.



This decision, announced on August 5, 2024, follows Venezuela's expulsion of diplomats from these nations.



The expulsion occurred after these countries disputed the of President Nicolás Maduro's election victory on July 28.



The Brazilian of Foreign Affairs confirmed that starting from the aforementioned date, Brazil's embassy in Caracas will also safeguard the premises, assets, and archives of the Argentine and Peruvian missions.







Last week, Brazil agreed to manage Argentina's embassy, prompting Argentine President Javier Milei to publicly commend Brazil for its support.



The expansion of administrative responsibilities to Peru's embassy reflects Brazil's nuanced stance, as it remains neutral in determining the outcome of the Venezuelan presidential elections.

Diplomatic Tensions and Regional Power Dynamics

The governments of Argentina and Peru , along with several other nations, have voiced their non-recognition of Maduro's electoral victory.



These other nations include Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.



They instead declared opposition leader Edmundo González the rightful winner, despite the absence of an official audit of the election results.



This stance led Milei to call for Venezuela's armed forces to forcibly remove Maduro from office.



The situation remains tense as Maduro's government continues to expel diplomatic missions that challenge his presidency's legitimacy.



This complex web of diplomatic relations highlights the intricate and often volatile nature of international politics in Latin America.



Brazil's intervention aids its neighbors during a diplomatic crisis. It also positions itself as a pivotal player in stabilizing regional tensions.

MENAFN05082024007421016031ID1108519960