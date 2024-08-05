Safe Surfin' Foundation Sponsors Guild Hall Summer Gala In The Hamptons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Safe Surfin' Foundation's full-screen advertisement, prominently displayed on rotation during the Guild Hall 2024 Summer Gala dinner under the tent, features the message“Because a child's innocence can never be replaced” alongside the foundation's logo.

Jim Cass, Andrea Grover, Laurie Anderson and Craig Nelson attend the 2024 Guild Hall Summer Gala. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Julian Schnabel and Laurie Anderson attend the 2024 Guild Hall Summer Gala in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Safe Surfin' Foundation proudly sponsored the annual Guild Hall Summer Gala, a longstanding tradition in the Hamptons, held on August 2, 2024. The event, known for its cultural significance and community spirit, was held entirely at Guild Hall, utilizing the museum, theater, and gardens for a memorable evening of art, dining, and entertainment.The Safe Surfin' Foundation's full-screen advertisement was prominently displayed on rotation during the dinner under the tent, featuring the foundation's slogan,“Because a child's innocence can never be replaced,” alongside the logo.Guild Hall, established in 1931, is the cultural heart of the East End, presenting over 200 programs annually and attracting 60,000 visitors. It offers a wide array of exhibitions, performances, and educational programs, fostering creativity and conversation within the community.The Safe Surfin' Foundation recently unveiled 'Deputy,' an AI assistant that serves as the first-ever 911-like service to combat internet crimes against children . Deputy employs licensed 'AI twins' of well-known content creators, actors, musicians, and athletes as 24/7 responders for children to talk to, providing trusted peer-to-peer interactions for young users and addressing the urgent need for digital safety, particularly against sextortion and other online threats. This tool offers real-time crisis response, filling a critical gap in traditional emergency services.Graeme Page, CEO of Skyll and a board member of the Safe Surfin' Foundation, emphasized the urgency of addressing online threats.“Traditional 911 services are vital for physical crimes, but there has been no equivalent for internet crimes against children. Deputy fills this critical gap, providing a trusted, scalable solution for the digital age,” he remarked.“It's about more than just responding to crimes-it's about preventing them and guiding kids safely through the innovations that AI brings. We are navigating a brave new world with AI, and it's imperative that we equip kids with the tools and knowledge to stay safe.”Guild Hall continues to be a vital cultural institution, offering a rich tapestry of artistic and educational experiences. Its dedication to the arts and community engagement makes it a perfect place of support for organizations like the Safe Surfin' Foundation, which strives to make a positive impact in improving communities across the country.The Safe Surfin' Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, depends on donations to facilitate the deployment of Deputy to schools, children, and parents. Recently, West Virginia mandated the foundation's cyber safety education program for public schools across the state. This initiative ensures that over 260,000 students will benefit from Deputy's 24/7 emergency response features, offering immediate assistance and education to combat child cyber crimes. Donations to the foundation help make Deputy accessible to all children in the United States, providing an essential 911-like service for their online safety and intervening during critical moments to prevent tragic outcomes.About Safe Surfin' Foundation:Founded in 1998 by Sheriff Mike Brown, the Safe Surfin' Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting children online for more than 20 years. The foundation works with the Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces and school systems to combat internet crimes against children and enhance cyber safety. Through its extensive outreach and resources, Safe Surfin' strives to create a safer digital world for all children.About Skyll:Founded by Graeme Page and Marvin Winkler, Skyll empowers potential through transformative education enabled by unconventional technology. As the developer of Deputy and the exclusive distributor of Yourspace-a social media safety education curriculum created in partnership with the Safe Surfin' Foundation-Skyll collaborates closely with law enforcement, elected officials, and government-funded nonprofits to protect children online.

Nick Achee

Media Liaison, Skyll/Safe Surfin' Foundation

+1 949-320-3818

email us here