Special Olympics Illinois Hosts Nation's Second Largest Rubber Duck Race in Chicago on August 7.

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, August 7, Special Illinois hosts the annual Chicago Ducky Derby presented by Jewel-Osco. Chicagoland residents and tourists alike will watch 100,000 rubber ducks fall from Columbus Drive Bridge into the Chicago River and race to the finish line. This is the second largest ducky derby held in the U.S., according to Game Fundraising.

Schedule of Events

Chicago Ducky Derby Festival: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pioneer Court, 401 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Splashdown/Duck Race: 1:00 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Columbus Drive Bridge near Michigan Ave, Chicago

Participants can adopt a duck for $10 at

or in person on race day.

This event raises critical funds and awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Special Olympics Illinois transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life.

"The Chicago Ducky Derby is more than a fun race, it's a celebration of inclusion and a testament to the incredible spirit of our athletes," says Pete Beale-DelVecchio, President & CEO, Special Olympics Illinois. "Each duck adopted helps our mission of utilizing year-round opportunities in sports, health education, leadership and personal development to help build more inclusive communities."

Each year, Special Olympics Illinois names an athlete the Chicago Ducky Derby Ambassador. This year's ambassador is Ashley Jones , a 28-year Special Olympics Illinois athlete from Hoffman Estates, IL.

Interview opportunities are available with Ashley Jones, athlete ambassador, Pete Beale-DelVecchio, President & CEO, Special Olympics Illinois.

Available Press Assets:

2024 Chicago Ducky Derby PSA

Chicago Ducky Derby B-Roll

2024 Chicago Ducky Derby Sponsors

Presenting: Jewel-Osco

Platinum: Gallagher

Silver: Hyatt; MT Transit; Rockit Apple

Splashdown: Reyes Coca Cola Bottling Company

Prize: Chevy Drives Chicago; Echo Global Logistics; Six Flags Great America

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development. Learn more at .

