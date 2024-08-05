Triple Crown: Accelerated Health Products Leads In Supplement Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerated Health Products is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the coveted“Most Innovative Health Supplement” title by the LUX Beauty Awards for the third year in a row. This remarkable achievement solidifies the company's position as a pioneer in the health and wellness in the United States and across the pond in the UK."I am thrilled that the research we put into our products, combined with our proprietary scalar field technology, and the efforts of our talented team, is being recognized. I truly believe in the quality of our supplements. This is a wonderful feeling and very humbling" quotes Sara Banta , NANP Certified Supplement Professional and Founder of Accelerated Health Products.The LUX Beauty Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the beauty and wellness sectors. This three-peat win is a testament to Accelerated Health Products' unwavering dedication to developing cutting-edge supplements that address the evolving needs of consumers.The triple crown comes on the back of Sara being awarded "Most Influential Business Woman" by Acquisition International.The company was founded to help as many people as possible transform their health with the power of natural health products and education.Accelerated Health Products is honored to be recognized by the LUX Beauty Awards and will continue to push the boundaries of supplement innovation to improve the lives of its customers.About Accelerated Health Products:Accelerated Health Products is one of the fastest growing supplement companies in the United States, known for it's quality supplements, premium ingredients and scalar technology.Media Contact:Tracey MunnMarketing Manager...(949) 645 6245

