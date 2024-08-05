Saarthee Launches Revolutionary Generative AI-Based Customer Experience (CX) Agent Training Simulator Saarats To Transform Agent Training

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Saarthee , a pioneer in advanced solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Generative AI-based Customer Experience (CX) Agent Training Simulator saarATS , designed to revolutionize how businesses train and empower their customer service agents.

Revolutionizing Agent Training with AI

The new CX tool leverages cutting-edge Generative AI to create dynamic training programs that simulate real-life customer interactions. This AI-driven approach ensures that agents are better prepared to handle a wide range of customer inquiries, enhancing their problem-solving skills and overall performance.

"Customer experience is at the heart of every successful business, and our new Generative AI-based tool is set to redefine how companies train their customer service teams," said Shikha Miglani , CEO of Saarthee . "By providing realistic, AI-generated scenarios, agents can gain invaluable experience and confidence, leading to improved customer satisfaction and loyalty. What is really unique about our Agent is that we have brought our extended Voice Analytics experience and expertise to enrich the simulator for realistic experience"

Key Features and Benefits



Realistic Simulations: Generate lifelike customer interactions and scenarios that help agents practice and refine their responses in a safe, controlled environment.

Personalized Training Programs: Tailor training modules to individual agents' skill levels and learning styles, ensuring a more effective and engaging training experience.

Instant Feedback: Provide immediate, AI-generated feedback on agent performance, highlighting areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.

Agent Live Assistance: Has the ability to assist Agents in the live mode taking cues from ongoing call.

Scalable Solutions: Easily scale training programs to accommodate growing teams and changing business needs, ensuring all agents receive consistent and high-quality training.

Enhanced Analytics: Leverage AI to analyze agent performance data, identifying trends and insights that can inform future training initiatives and overall CX strategies. Productivity: Speeds up agent ramp resulting in increased Sales

Transforming Customer Experience

Saarthee 's Generative AI-based CX tool is designed to address the evolving needs of businesses in today's fast-paced, customer-centric landscape. By equipping agents with the skills and confidence to deliver exceptional customer service, companies can build stronger relationships with their customers, boost brand loyalty, and drive business growth.

About Saarthee

Saarthee through its innovative technology solutions empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence and unparalleled customer experiences.

For more information about Saarthee and its Generative AI-based CX tool, please visit or contact [email protected] .

