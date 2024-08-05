Genpact Appoints Nick Gangestad To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact

(NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that Nicholas "Nick" Gangestad, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer at Rockwell Automation, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 12th, 2024. Gangestad will serve on the Board's Audit Committee.

"Nick's deep expertise in finance and financial operations will not only provide additional insights to our Board, but will also give us valuable, first-hand perspectives on the challenges today's CFOs and finance teams face," said Jim Madden, Chairman of the Board, Genpact. "We're excited to have Nick join our board, and we look forward to his many contributions."

Gangestad brings more than 30 years of finance and business expertise to Genpact's Board. In his current role, he is responsible for all aspects of financial management for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK ), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation. Prior to joining Rockwell, Nick served as the Chief Financial Officer at 3M, where he oversaw the financial organization, including compliance, financial planning, treasury, and tax.

"Genpact is well known for our domain expertise across Finance and Accounting, and we see numerous emerging opportunities to harness the power of technology to drive outsized value for our clients," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact . "Nick's impressive track record of leading financial organizations, coupled with his extensive experience in operations, will enhance our Board's expertise. We are confident he will be a great asset to the company."

Gangestad received an undergraduate degree from Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Minnesota. He also serves as an independent director on the board of directors of Nucor Corporation.

