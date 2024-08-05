Burson Taps Liz Keller To Lead US Strategy

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Burson has hired MSL's Liz Keller as US strategy lead.



San Francisco-based Keller brings more than 20 years of experience to the executive VP role. Keller joins Burson from MSL US where she was executive VP, strategy.



Before that Keller spent eight years with Weber Shandwick in strategy and planning leadership roles, most recently as executive VP strategic business development, North America. Earlier, she held senior strategy roles in London with Flipside Group, Friday and Edelman.



“Liz is an exceptional strategic leader highly skilled in uncovering the deep human insights that facilitate genuine audience engagement and lead to preference, performance and ultimately strong reputations for brands and organizations,” said US CEO Craig Buchholz.“She's also relentlessly curious, always challenging the status quo and consistently pushing the boundaries of conventional thinking. I'm delighted for her to lead our strategy function in the region and for what she will bring to our clients.”



