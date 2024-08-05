Reconstruction Of Okhmatdyt: Ministry Of Health Cancelled Related Tenders For UAH 14.5M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tenders for technical supervision and engineering and consulting services will be announced only after a new tender for the repair of the modern building of the National Children's Specialised Hospital (NSCH) Okhmatdyt is held.

"In connection with the decision to hold a new tender for the current repair and interior decoration of the building of the modern medical and diagnostic complex of the Ohmatdyt, the related tenders announced by the NSCH Ohmatdyt are also cancelled," the statement reads.

In particular, it refers to services for technical supervision of construction works at the facility: "Current repairs (urgent) of the facade and interior decoration of the building of the modern medical and diagnostic complex of the National Specialised Hospital "Ohmatdyt" of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" - for the amount of UAH 5,215,000.

The tender for engineering and consulting services for construction works at the facility was also cancelled: "Current repairs (urgent) of the facade and interior decoration of the building of the modern medical and diagnostic complex of the National Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt" of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine - in the amount of UAH 9,350,000.

The Ministry of Healthcare stressed that no contracts have been signed and will not be signed under these tenders.

The Ministry of Health reminded that last week, Minister Viktor Lyashko said that all the funds collected on the accounts of the fund for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt would be transferred to the account of the hospital itself.

A new tender will be announced on Prozorro to rebuild the damaged modern building of the hospital, which will be conducted in compliance with all legal requirements.

To ensure greater transparency and public control over all reconstruction processes, the Ministry of Health is already working on establishing a reconstruction council.

The council will include representatives of the largest donors, representatives of Okhmatdyt , the Ministry of Health, the patient community, anti-corruption organisations and professional associations.

It is the recovery council that will agree on the main qualification requirements for construction companies and the criteria for selecting a contractor to carry out the work.

After such a selection is made through a tender on Prozorro and the relevant agreement is signed, new tenders for technical supervision and engineering and consulting services for construction works can be announced.

In accordance with the guidelines for determining the cost of construction, the cost of technical supervision and engineering consulting services is determined as a percentage of the expected cost of construction works.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the tender for the reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt hospital will be cancelled and held anew on Prozorro . The maximum timeframe for announcing a new tender is three weeks.