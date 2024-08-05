Sheikh Hasina Lands In Indian Air Force Station Near New Delhi - Reports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Bangladesh Prime Hasina who fled her country after resigning in wake of massive protests against her landed in an Indian military base near the capital New Delhi, reports said.

The India Today said that the ex-PM of Bangladesh landed in Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad located few kilometres away from New Delhi.

Reports said that Indian Air Force and other security apparatus monitored Hasina's aircraft from its entry into the Indian airspace until its landing at the Hindon air base.

Air Officer Commanding Sanjay Chopra received the embattled Bangladesh leader at the air base.

Meanwhile, Indian flight and train services from and to Bangladesh were suspended.

Indian Border Security Force also increased the preparedness of the border security amid heightened tension in the neighboring country. (end)

atk









MENAFN05082024000071011013ID1108519400