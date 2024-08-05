Pentagon Announces US Forces Withdrawal From Niger's Agadez Air Base

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) and the of National Defense of the Republic of Niger announced Monday the completion of the withdrawal of US forces and assets from the Air Base 201 in Agadez.

The statement on the mutual establishment of withdrawal conditions, released by the Pentagon, confirmed that coordination will continue between US and Nigerien over the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is complete.

The Pentagon stated that Nigerien Air Base 201, near Agadez in central Niger, was improved by the US to support enhanced defense cooperation with the Nigerien armed forces and regional counterterrorism efforts.

The statement mentioned that over the past decade, US troops have trained Niger's forces and supported partner-led counterterrorism missions against ISIS and al Qaeda in the region. (end)

