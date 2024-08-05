Compost-A-Balltm, The World's First Compostable Pickleball Ball, Presented By Professional Pickleball Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Made with a unique, patented blend of wheat straw and rice husk, Compost-a-BallTM breaks down in around 100 days in landfills, leaving less waste behind while improving soil health. This serves up a game-changer in pickleball sustainability.
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ditch the plastic and embrace a greener game with Compost-a-BallTM, a revolutionary new invention from Professional Pickleball Partners (Pro-Pickle). The world's first compostable pickleball ball is designed to keep the rallies going and the planet thriving.
“Pickleball's popularity is soaring, but the discarded plastic balls create a growing problem in landfills,” said Angel Morales, Chief Product Officer of Pro-Pickle.“This offers an eco-friendly solution for players that care about the game and the planet.”
The rise of pickleball comes with a hidden cost. Research shows an estimated 500 million pickleballs are produced each year, translating to a staggering 77 million pounds of plastic headed toward landfills. Made with a unique, patented blend of wheat straw and rice husk, Compost-a-BallTM breaks down in around 100 days in landfills, leaving less waste behind while improving soil health.
"We're passionate players who saw a chance to make a difference," said Dylan Stripling, Managing Director of Pro-Pickle. "Compost-a-BallTM is an environmental game-saver. We believe that every switch to a compostable ball will make a difference over time."
This groundbreaking ball reduces carbon footprint while maintaining industry standards for recreational play. Compost-a-BallTM delivers a consistent bounce and long-lasting durability for a seamless experience. As with traditional pickleballs, when the Compost-a-BallTM loses its bounce or shows signs of cracking, simply toss it in the trash or compost bin and let nature take over.
Pro-Pickle will demonstrate Compost-a-BallTM at a sustainability panel during PickleCon 2024 , the pickleball industry's first convention hosted in Kansas City. To view the ball in action, mark calendars for Friday, August 9 at 3 p.m. or visit the website for more information: .
“Player interest in Compost-a-BallTM has been phenomenal,” said Robert Cutler, CEO of Pro-Pickle.“That's why we've invested over $1 million in production to ensure we can meet the demand and help reduce the environmental impact of our favorite sport.”
Pre-order now at compost-a-ball . Orders placed by November 1st will ship in time for the holidays.
About Professional Pickleball Partners
Professional Pickleball Partners (Pro-Pickle) is a wholesale retailer that specializes in customizable pickleball paddles and accessories. The company was founded out of a love for the sport, starting as a hobby and is poised to become a major player in the pickleball industry. Pro-Pickle understands the power of a strong brand and strives to offer unique experiences to their customers. Whether a beginner or a pro, Pro-Pickle has something for everyone and is committed to enhancing a brand's identity while maximizing entertainment value and enjoyment. Pro-Pickle is the exclusive distributor of Tailwag Products' premium custom wholesale pickleball paddles. For more information about product line, customization possibilities, or wholesale inquiries, please visit pro-pickle or contact ... or ....
