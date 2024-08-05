Contra Costa Transportation Authority And Beep To Launch Autonomous Shuttle Service Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Contra Costa Authority and Beep to launch autonomous shuttle service

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) has launched its second Presto autonomous shuttle service, which increases transportation access for seniors with Beep , a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions.

With this launch, residents of the active senior Rossmoor 55+ community can now take advantage of the free pilot shuttle program aimed at providing easy, stress- and emission-free transportation.

The shuttle will run on a pre-programmed loop Monday to Friday from 7 am to 5 pm with a trained attendant on board.

Newell Arnerich, CCTA Chair, says:“CCTA is proud to offer nationally recognized mobility solutions, while also championing local communities, making it easier and safer to travel.

“CCTA is committed to making transportation accessible for all. We chose Rossmoor to pilot an alternative to driving so residents can maintain activities that keep them socially connected while experiencing a cutting-edge transportation network.”

As a spacious gated community, Rossmoor is an ideal testing ground for an autonomous vehicle program. Driven by Oxa, a global provider of self-driving vehicle software, the shuttles carry seven seated and secured passengers, plus a trained attendant to provide riders with a safe and informed experience.

The shuttle network is also remotely monitored by the Beep Command Center to ensure operational safety at all times.

By demonstrating at Rossmoor, CCTA can learn what works best for the 55+ community. Passenger feedback will help shape the future of this technology, as federal transportation officials plan to use PRESTO pilot data to advance standards in automated mobility. The pilot is funded by a grant from the US Department of Transportation.

Joe Moye, Beep CEO, says:“We are excited to partner with CCTA again, bringing the PRESTO autonomous mobility network to Rossmoor.

“This collaboration underscores our shared vision of leveraging innovative technologies and services to enhance community access to first- and last-mile transportation.

“Beep autonomous shuttles in Rossmoor will provide reliable and safe transit options, connecting residents to key destinations, people, and opportunities within the community.”

Rossmoor is the second site where CCTA has launched an autonomous vehicle pilot. The first of four proposed pilots was launched in 2023 by CCTA at Bishop Ranch business park in San Ramon.

To date, the Bishop Ranch autonomous shuttles have safely transported more than 1,600 passengers. CCTA is expected to introduce a future autonomous vehicle program in the City of Martinez this summer.