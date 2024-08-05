Fanuc Unveils New $110 Million Robotics And Automation Campus In Michigan Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Fanuc unveils new $110 million robotics and automation campus in Michigan

Fanuc America , one of the world's largest suppliers of robotics and automation systems, has officially unveiled its new 650,000 square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The expansion increases the footprint in Michigan to over 2 million square feet and is part of Fanuc America's strategic plan to support and advance industrial automation in North America. The West Campus represents a $110 million investment built on 67 acres of land.

Fanuc America's industry growth and customer demand has created over 400 jobs in Michigan since 2019. The West Campus provides advanced product manufacturing and customized automation systems and includes warehouse space for over 6,000 quick delivery robots and tens of thousands of parts.

Mike Cicco, president and CEO, Fanuc America, says:“This major expansion represents our growth strategy in the US and our steadfast commitment to the future of the automation and robotics industry.

“While manufacturers continue to adapt to changing market demands, our ongoing upward trajectory allows us to better support our customers with cutting-edge robotic and automation solutions, helping to drive more efficiency across all industries.”

Since 2019, Fanuc America has invested over $187 million including a 461,000-square-foot North Campus facility in 2019, and new headquarter facilities in Mexico and Canada in 2023.

Fanuc America's investment will continue with the renovation of a former law school on the site of the company's West Campus that will soon become the Fanuc Academy, an advanced automation customer training center.

Cicco says:“Advanced automation requires new skills, and training is key to keeping manufacturing strong in North America. The Fanuc Academy will become the largest corporate robotics and industrial automation training facility in the US.”

After completion of the new Fanuc Academy and other infrastructure projects, Fanuc America will have invested over $250 million in North America, fortifying its position as an industry trailblazer.

Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, says:“We are excited that Fanuc continues deploying and investing its world-class technologies in Michigan! We know the future will be built by innovators, risk-takers and hard-working Michiganders – and it's clear Fanuc knows this too.

“As Team Michigan continues to execute its 'Make It In Michigan' economic development strategy focused on People, Places and Projects, we are enthusiastic about the ongoing impact that Fanuc will have as their continued successful investment in our state enables more Michiganders to 'Make It' in Michigan.”

Fanuc America's West Campus grand opening ceremonies included remarks delivered by several state and local dignitaries such as Messer, Jr.; David Coulter, Oakland County Executive; and Brian Marzolf, Mayor of Auburn Hills.