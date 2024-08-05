Greenenergybreaks - Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Strengthening Position In Renewable Energy Space By Supporting Easy, Seamless Clean-Energy Adoption

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded distributed energy-solutions company, is making a name for itself by making clean-energy adoption as easy and as seamless as possible. According to a recent article, the company is carving out a solid share in the growing energy space. The article noted that, with the global solar capacity set to reach 5.1 TW by 2028, Correlate is ideally positioned to tap this growth as it focuses on making the transition easier and more affordable by offering key benefits associated with its adoption while also encouraging profitability and overall sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.

“So far, Correlate has developed, financed and deployed over $2 billion in clean energy projects, a testament to the interest in its sustainable energy solutions,” the article stated.“The company has achieved this by establishing decentralized systems, building and selling localized clean energy solutions and microgrids for industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Its approach has seen its products and services adopted throughout the United States, with notable customers including Safeway, Samsung, Cisco, Marshall Medical Center, and Tyson.”

To view the full article, visit



About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multi-trillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop, and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems, thereby realizing ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies to grow earnings per share for investors exponentially. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed, and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN