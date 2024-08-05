Egypt PM, Finance Minister Discuss Strategic Coordination, Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly met, on Monday, with Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk to discuss strategic coordination and review various ministry-related matters.

During the meeting, Kouchouk discussed the outcomes of his recent visit to London, highlighting the positive reception from international investors at several institutions and banks. He elaborated on the latest economic and financial developments in Egypt, as well as investment opportunities, emphasizing the Egyptian government's policies designed to boost the role of both domestic and foreign private sectors in the economy.

Kouchouk noted that this meeting was part of a series of engagements with private sector representatives aimed at clarifying the local measures being implemented to stimulate private investments in developmental sectors. These measures include the application of more stable tax policies to incentivize private sector investment, supporting production and export sectors, and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian investment opportunities, particularly through advanced infrastructure and smart investment incentives.

The Minister also presented several results of effective coordination between the Egyptian Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Egypt. Additionally, he outlined the crucial role of the ministry in advancing the government's offering programme, which aims to enhance the state's capacity to meet financial needs, increase private sector participation, and optimize asset management.