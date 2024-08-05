Volunteermatch Teams Up With Groundswell To Turbocharge Employee Volunteering

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 5, 2024 /3BL/ - VolunteerMatch , the leading volunteer engagement network, announced its partnership with Groundswell , an all-in-one social impact co-created by Team Rubicon's founder, Jake Wood.

Groundswell enables companies to easily manage giving and volunteering programs, and partners with VolunteerMatch to boost employee volunteer offerings. By directly integrating VolunteerMatch's API into Groundswell's platform, employees access thousands of current volunteering opportunities that can be filtered by location, causes, skills, and more.

"We're excited to welcome VolunteerMatch to the Groundswell ecosystem," said Jake Wood, CEO of Groundswell. "By integrating VolunteerMatch's extensive network with Groundswell's cutting-edge platform, we're setting a new standard for employee engagement and community impact that's more efficient, more engaging, and ultimately, more impactful. This partnership demonstrates VolunteerMatch's commitment to evolving alongside the rapidly changing landscape of corporate giving. Together, we're not just streamlining volunteering-we're revolutionizing how companies and their employees connect with and support their communities."

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the Groundswell team in their quest to engage more employees in community service,” said VolunteerMatch Chief Growth Officer Erika Blaney.“Employee volunteerism is a powerful way for teams to bond, grow professional skills, and get connected to their communities.”

As a VolunteerMatch partner, Groundswell joins some of the nation's most notable organizations promoting impact and change in communities throughout the U.S. and abroad. Notable partners that leverage the VolunteerMatch API include corporate social responsibility platforms Benevity, Bonterra, BlackBaud, Fidelity Charitable, Bright Funds, Percent Pledge, along with numerous digital leaders, including LinkedIn and The Weather Channel. Prospective partners can learn more and get in touch with VolunteerMatch at

VolunteerMatch

Founded in 1998, VolunteerMatch puts the power of technology to good use by enabling the social sector and has successfully unlocked more than $14 billion worth of volunteer time since its inception. With more than 80,000 volunteer opportunities available at and delivered via its API, VolunteerMatch connects nonprofits with an average of . With more than 18 million volunteers to date, the award-winning nonprofit service has become the largest and most popular volunteer recruiting platform at volunteermatch .

About Groundswell

Groundswell is revolutionizing corporate philanthropy with its all-in-one social impact platform. Founded by leaders with deep tech and nonprofit expertise, Groundswell empowers companies to create meaningful change through their giving and volunteering programs. The Groundswell platform offers instant donation matching, admin-free payroll giving, and personal donor-advised funds for employees. With the fastest distribution timelines and lowest fees in the industry, Groundswell is setting a new standard for corporate social responsibility. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and backed by GV, Felicis Ventures, and Moonshots Capital.