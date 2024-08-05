Unstoppable Domains' Record-Breaking Hackathon Puts AI And Web3 In The Spotlight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The largest Unstoppable hackathon in history saw over 1,162 blockchain and AI developers take part, with projects ranging from

chatbots to ad platforms and more than $187k awarded to winners exploring the untapped possibilities of Web3 and AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , a pioneer in user-owned digital identity, and Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, are thrilled to announce their global virtual hackathon for Web3 developers has reached a record-breaking 1,162 participants for the Unstoppable Hackathon. Hosted on Devpost , the event harnessed the collaborative power of AWS's cloud computing capabilities and Unstoppable Domains' blockchain-based digital identity solutions to tap opportunities within Web3 and AI.

"It's amazing to see the level of innovation coming from our participants and the overwhelming interest the hackathon brought. It's a testament to the power of AI and Web3 that so many developers are interested in exploring this intersection of technology," said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. "The creativity and dedication of the developers in this hackathon was truly inspiring."

This global virtual event highlighted the integration of AWS's artificial intelligence stack, UD Resolution API, and UD Partner API to enhance the utility of Web3 domains and AWS cloud services. In total, there were 55 innovative project submissions, each pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Unstoppable Domains and AWS technologies.

To recognize the exceptional talent and innovation displayed, a substantial prize pool of $187,000 was awarded across three prestigious categories. The quality of submissions underscores the growing momentum in Web3 and AI.

The list of winners is as follows:

AI-Driven Tooling



First Place : AdToken introduces a novel approach to blockchain advertising with its chain-agnostic, AI-powered platform. This transparent solution caters to both advertisers and affiliates, offering gas-free payments, on-chain reporting, and crowdfunded campaigns to enhance fairness and efficiency in digital advertising. Second Place : Web3-GPT leverages Large Language Models and AI Agents to simplify Unstoppable Domains resolution. This innovative tool employs an intuitive GPT-4 interface that allows users of all skill levels to engage with smart contract development and deployment through natural language prompts.

Resolution & User Experience



First Place : DomainGPT streamlines the user experience within the Unstoppable Domains ecosystem. This Telegram bot streamlines domain-related tasks by allowing users to effortlessly retrieve domain statistics and check availability with simple button clicks.

Second Place : Receive reimagines digital identity management for the Web3 era. This comprehensive platform allows users to create a centralized digital profile, integrating Web3 naming services and popular social platforms to present a cohesive online presence. Third Place : Chums Chat demonstrates the potential for enhanced security in Web3 communications. This end-to-end encrypted messaging platform connects with the Matrix network to enable secure private and group messaging across various platforms within Web3.

Digital Identity

First Place : All revolutionizes the way users create and manage landing pages for tokenized domains. This innovative platform combines user-friendly design tools with generative AI for descriptions and images to enable effortless creation of custom web pages for tokenized .com domains.

"Participating in this hackathon has been an incredible experience," said Han Zhou, CEO of NameMaxi,

the first place winner. "Not only did it allow us to explore the two areas we are most passionate about – AI and blockchain – but it also exposed the team to an amazing community of developers who are equally passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible. A lot of innovation has come out of this hackathon, and I think we're going to see some powerful solutions get built very soon that combine the skills and knowledge gained from this event."

The judging panel, comprised of AI and Web3 specialists from AWS such as Brad Feinstein (Head of Web3 - North America), Jean Farmer (Generative AI Solutions Architect, Amazon AGI), and Forrest Colyer (Senior Blockchain Specialist Solutions Architect), in addition to experts from Unstoppable Domains, including Sandy Carter (Chief Operating Officer), Lisa Seacat (Vice President of Engineering), Lisa Wojtaszcyk (Head of Marketing), Andrew Wilkinson (Support and Community Team Manager), and Mike Standing (Community Manager) - evaluating submissions based on five critical factors: Creativity and Innovation, User Experience and Design, Technical Execution and Implementation, Impact and Relevance, and Commercial Viability.

Each of the winning projects showcased novel applications of

AWS services and Unstoppable Domains' APIs, providing impressive user experiences and revealing the potential for real-world impact by combining Web3 and AI technologies.

About Unstoppable Domains

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is at the forefront of user-owned digital identity, offering onchain domains that provide full ownership and control over digital identities without renewal fees. These domains enable users to replace complex wallet addresses with human-readable names and facilitate seamless interactions across a wide array of apps, wallets, and platforms.

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains