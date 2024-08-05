HEDNA Returns To Bangkok For The Second Annual Asia Distribution Conference September 23-24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This event will gather leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe to explore the latest trends and developments in hotel distribution.

- Chris Murdock, HEDNA PresidentBANGKOK, THAILAND, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hotel Electronic Distribution Association (HEDNA ) is excited to announce its Asia Distribution Conference, set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, for the second consecutive year. The event will be held at the luxurious Siam Kempinski Hotel from September 23-24, 2024. This highly anticipated event will gather industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe to explore the latest trends and developments in hotel distribution.Chris Murdock, President of HEDNA, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We are excited to return to Bangkok for our Asia Distribution Conference. Last year's event was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on that momentum. The region's dynamic market presents unique opportunities and challenges, and we are committed to supporting our members with the insights and tools they need to thrive."Featured Topics:.Spotlight on Regional Traveler Trends: Explore the evolving preferences and behaviors of travelers in the Asia-Pacific region..Checking in with Corporate Travelers: Understand the shifting landscape of corporate travel and its impact on hotel distribution..HEDNA's State of Distribution Report – What Can We Learn?: Gain valuable insights from HEDNA's comprehensive report on the state of hotel distribution..Marketing and Distribution – More Integrated than Ever: Discover how marketing and distribution strategies are becoming increasingly interconnected..Leadership, Training, and Upskilling: Learn about the latest trends in leadership development and skills training for the hospitality industry.Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from leading organizations such as HSMAI, Agoda, DerbySoft, and Amadeus, among many others. This event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and collaboration.For more information and to register for the conference, please visit bangkok-2024/ .About HEDNA: HEDNA is dedicated to advancing hospitality distribution through collaboration and knowledge sharing. With a global membership, HEDNA provides a platform for the hospitality industry to develop and implement innovative solutions for distribution challenges.

